Gordon Brown hails 'exciting plans' for Scottish Labour as deputy leadership voting begins

Gordon Brown has backed a senior MSP's "exciting plans" for Scottish Labour as voting opens among members to decide who will become the party's next deputy leader.

The former prime minister has endorsed Jackie Baillie, the long-serving MSP for Dumbarton, to take the second top job north of the Border and help lead the party's rebuilding efforts ahead of next year's Holyrood elections.

Jackie Baillie launched her deputy leadership bid last week. Picture: John Devlin

Ms Baillie, who launched her campaign at an event in Glasgow last week, is the clear favourite to win the contest against Glasgow councillor Matt Kerr.

She has called for the party to take on the “rotten” Scottish Government.

Mr Brown said: “I have supported Jackie Baillie on the five occasions she has been elected and served the people with great distinction as Member of the Scottish Parliament for Dumbarton.

“As the one MSP standing for deputy leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, Jackie has a positive plan for getting Scottish Labour back into power in 2021 that focuses on the NHS, schools and quality jobs and she supports the Scottish and UK constitutional changes we want to see.

“Jackie has proved that she is Labour to the core.”

The MSP said: “Gordon knows better than anyone what Labour can achieve when it rebuilds and wins power, and I’m honoured to have his support.

"We need to change to win. That’s why I have put myself forward to be deputy leader: to help unite the party and make the changes we need."

“We cannot carry on with business as usual – we need change now.

“As Scottish Labour members across Scotland receive their ballots, I’m asking to serve as deputy leader so I can work with everyone in our movement to rebuild and fight our way back to power. It is only in power that we can deliver our Labour values.”