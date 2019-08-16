‘Google my views’ - Ruth Davidson challenged by protester on no-deal Brexit

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been challenged by a prominent anti-Brexit protester after urging him to Google her views on a no-deal departure from the EU.

Ms Davidson was accosted while travelling to a meeting in Whitehall by Steve Bray, who has shot to prominence with his hourly shouts of ‘stop Brexit’ and his disruption of broadcast interviews.

The Scottish Conservative leader told Mr Bray that he was ‘welcome to Google’ her views on a no-deal Brexit, which she says are ‘well known and have been put on record.’

Mr Bray posted a video of the exchange on his Twitter account, where it has been viewed over 50,000 times.

Ms Davidson has disagreed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a no-deal Brexit, which the latter insists can be managed if it comes to pass if and when Britain leaves the EU on October 31.

In a column last minute, the Edinburgh Central MSP wrote: “I don’t think the government should pursue a no-deal Brexit, and if it comes to it, I won’t support it.”

The relationship between Boris Johnson and the Scottish Conservative leader has been strained since they clashed in a pre-referendum debate on the EU in 2016.

Ms Davidson was understood to be furious that the Prime Minister sacked her key ally David Mundell from his position as Scottish Secretary.

Twitter users accused Ms Davidson of being caught out by the prominent anti-Brexit protester’s questions.

One wrote: “She didn’t like it when you asked her what it would do to Scotland. Rattled and utterly exposed.”

Another added: “Here’s Ruth thinking she is above scrutiny, arrogant and all rhetoric. People should get to ask questions and politicians should be held to account.”

