Glasgow residents consulted over parades after violent clashes in city

Glasgow residents are being asked for their views on parades and public processions in the wake of violent clashes.

Violence has flared at parades in the city in recent months, with police responding to "significant disorder" sparked by counter-protesters to an Irish Unity march in Govan on August 30.

The following weekend, a police officer was injured by a pyrotechnic thrown by loyalist protesters as two republican marches were held in Glasgow city centre.

Now, Glasgow City Council wants residents, groups and businesses to give their views on processions - including on whether they have a positive or negative impact on the local community.

Various questions regarding public processions are asked but the council stresses respondents will not be quizzed on whether there should be a blanket ban on parades, as this lies outwith the legal powers of the local authority.

The online questionnaire runs until December 23 and is part of a wider consultation on processions which includes focus groups and in-depth interviews with key organisations, including those that regularly hold public processions.

Consultation responses will inform the review of parades and processions the council announced last month, with a report expected to go before members next year.