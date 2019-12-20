Glasgow politician and UK's first Muslim councillor dies at age of 93

The UK's first Muslim councillor Bashir Maan has died
Tributes have been paid to Bashir Maan - the first Muslim councillor in the UK - who has died at the age of 93.

Mr Maan was elected as a Glasgow councillor for Labour in 1970, having moved to the city from Pakistan in 1953.

He was a founding member of organisations including the Muslim Council of Scotland and was described as a "trailblazer" in the Scottish Muslim community.

A spokeswoman for the Muslim Council of Scotland said: "Bashir Maan CBE was a founding member of the Muslim Council of Scotland and pioneer for the Muslim community.

"He challenged racism, was a positive force for change in Scottish civic society and leaves a legacy that will benefit us for generations.

"He will be truly missed, but not forgotten."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Very sorry to hear this. Bashir Maan was a trailblazer and role model in the Scottish Muslim community.

"Above all he was a thoroughly decent man - although we were in different parties he was a source of good advice to me in my early days in politics. My condolences to his family."

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Sad to hear about passing of Bashir Maan, thought to be first Muslim in UK to be elected to office when he became a Glasgow Councillor in 1970.

"We didn't always agree, but he encouraged me & other Scots-Asians to play their part in Scottish civic life. A sad loss."