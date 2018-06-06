Glasgow city council criticised over Rolls-Royce ‘donation’

A Glasgow MP has criticised the city council for accepting a Rolls-Royce worth £235,0000 from an anonymous donor for use as the Lord Provost’s official car.

Labour’s Paul Sweeney claimed it was “Dickensian” to have the Lord Provost being chauffeured in such an expensive vehicle while the local authority was faced with tough spending choices due to shrinking budgets.

Glasgow City Council revealed it had accepted the two-year-old Rolls Royce Ghost, which would cost around £235,000 new, from an unnamed benefactor yesterday.

In a press release, the local authority said the luxury car would replace one of the council’s Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed. A council spokesperson added: “we expect it will save the city money”.

The car, which proudly bears the council’s unique ‘G0’ number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation around the city.

The city council is run by a minority SNP administration after the Nationalists ended more than four decades of municipal Labour rule at last year’s local elections.

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: “On behalf of the city, I’d like to thank the donor for their civic generosity and philanthropy. I want Glasgow to show its best face to the world and this gift will help us do that. It’s a show-stopping car and a tremendous asset.”

But Mr Sweeney, who represents Glasgow North West, called for the Rolls-Royce to be auctioned off to raise funds for cash-strapped local services.

“It’s Dickensian to have the Lord Provost of Glasgow swanning around in a new 8 mpg chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while local council services are cut by SNP austerity,” he said. “Nursery fees doubled and free swimming for kids the latest cuts. Auction it off to fund services for Glaswegians.”

The Scotsman has asked Glasgow City Council for comment.