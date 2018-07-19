Watch Theresa May slammed by Tory MP: ‘When did Brexit mean Remain?’

Have your say

Theresa May was blasted by one of her own MP’s during a highly charged session of Prime Minister’s Questions.

Andrea Jenkyns, an outspoken critic of the Brexit Chequers proposals, asked the Prime Minister at what point “it was decided that Brexit means Remain?”.

Mrs May hit back: “At no point, because Brexit continues to mean Brexit.”

David Davis, who resigned last week as Brexit Secretary in protest at her negotiating stance, challenged her to publish Whitehall work on a potential free trade deal based on those already secured by the EU.

Steve Baker, who also quit as a Brexit minister, urged her to step up preparations for a “no deal” scenario.

Jeremy Corbyn accused the government of sinking into a “mire of chaos and division” over Brexit during bitter clashes.

In their final exchanges before the parliamentary summer recess, the Labour leader said she was neglecting the country’s needs because she was caught up in Tory infighting. Mrs May (inset) retorted that the Government

had begun talks with Brussels based on the negotiating strategy set out in last week’s White Paper.

And she claimed that she was delivering results while the Labour leader was joining protests.