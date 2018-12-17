Theresa May denies David Cameron giving her Brexit advice

Theresa May has denied reports former prime minister David Cameron has been giving her Brexit advice.

The BBC reported that Mrs May had turned to Mr Cameron for advice on how to give MPs a “greater role” if her Brexit deal is rejected.

But the Prime Minister denied the reports and shook her head in the Commons as Lib Dem MP Layla Moran asked if Mr Cameron was “backseat driving” the process.

Mrs May said: “He is not giving advice. The last time I spoke to him was when we actually agreed the withdrawal agreement, when I spoke to two former prime ministers as a matter of courtesy to indicate to them what had been negotiated with the European Union.”

Mrs May’s spokesman earlier said: “To my knowledge, I’m not aware of any advice in that way.”

A source added the pair “talk occasionally”, but Mr Cameron did not have any role advising her.