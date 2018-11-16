Supreme Court appeal lodged over Brexit bid

The UK government has applied to the country’s highest court for permission to appeal over a cross-party legal challenge on Brexit.

It has applied to the Supreme Court seeking permission to appeal against a court ruling to ask the European Court if the UK can unilaterally revoke its Article 50 request to leave the European Union.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled in September to refer the question to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) after a case brought by a cross-party group of politicians.

The CJEU applied its expedited procedure, as requested by the Court of Session, and an oral hearing is fixed for 27 November.

The UK government made an application for permission to appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court, which was refused by Lord Carloway, Scotland’s most senior judge and Lord President of the Court of Session in Edinburgh, last week. However, the Brexit Secretary has now applied to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal.

The initial case had been brought by a cross-party group that included Labour MEP Catherine Stihler, Joanna Cherry MP, Alyn Smith MSP of the SNP, and Green MSP Andy Wightman.