SNP accused of registering new website for Indyref2 campaign

The SNP has registered a new website to organise supporters, prompting allegations they are bracing to launch a new referendum campaign.

The party’s head of data and technology has created the website organise.scot.

Chris Jones was the same SNP computer expert who previously registered two pro-independence websites – ref.scot and mobilise.scot – for the party last year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP is using every power at its disposal to deliver for the people of Scotland.

She claimed just days ago the full potential of Scotland could only be seen when the nation was independent.

The new website was bought after Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament she had “reset” her referendum timetable.

The timetable rejig has come in the wake of the SNP losing 21 of its 56 seats in June’s snap election.

The SNP has declined to explain the reason for the new site.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw told The Herald newspaper: “This shows that while Nicola Sturgeon was pretending to the people of Scotland she was pausing the independence agitation, her party machine was doing the very opposite.

“Despite accepting the voters didn’t want another referendum, her IT elves were busy building the online foundation for another push.

“No matter what the nationalists say in public, they will never be able to let go in private.”

Opposition parties have claimed Ms Sturgeon will push for Indyref2 in the autumn, with political rivals believing the new website has been created in readiness for the next phase of independence campaigning.

The First Minister first announced her desire to hold a second referendum in March last year.

Mr Jones has been the SNP’s head of data and technology since December 2014

He registered ref.scot and mobilise.scot for the SNP in March and June respectively last year.

The registration was reportedly completed by Mr Jones using his personal email and home address rather than his official SNP credentials.

