Senior Labour MP calls for a second vote

A Labour frontbencher has openly called for a second Brexit referendum.

Steve Reed said the people should “take back control of Brexit” through another vote to avoid the chaos of a no-deal departure from the European Union, saying: “Labour campaigned to Remain.”

The shadow civil society minister’s comments appear to go further than Labour’s official position, which is only to keep the option of a referendum on the table if Parliament rejects Theresa May’s deal and a general election is not called.