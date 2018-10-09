Scottish and Catalan governments in joint bid to boost economy

The Scottish and Catalan governments are looking at how they could work together to boost the economy of both their areas.

Pere Aragones, the Catalan vice-president, said he had met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday.

The two administrations are looking at how they can “co-operate in economic, in cultural and social policies”.

Mr Aragones told a fringe meeting at yesterday’s SNP annual conference in Glasgow that Catalan ministers already had a “very good relationship with the Scottish Government”.

He said: “It was a very productive meeting. Nicola was the first political leader outside Catalonia that asked the Spanish Government to stop violence against Catalonia, so we are very conscious of that.”