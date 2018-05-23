Scots civic leaders launch declaration to prevent Brexit

A new Scottish civic campaign to stop Brexit has been launched, with a declaration signed by 40 leading figures from the world of film, academia, politics and the law.

The Scotland For Europe declaration calls for the country’s membership of the EU to maintained and insists it is still not too late to “change course”.

Actor Brian Cox. Picture: Greg Macvean

Leading figures from across Scotland, including actor Brian Cox, former European Court judge Sir David Edward and historian Professor Sir Tom Devine, have all signed the declaration.

The letter states: “The best future for our community is to remain within the European Union. We oppose the removal of our European citizenship and rights.

“Scotland voted clearly and decisively across the country to remain within the European Union. Nothing in our future relationship with the European Union is inevitable. We can change course and build the society we choose.”

Other signatories include former chief medical officer Professor Sir Harry Burns as well as SNP MP Joanna Cherry, veteran Labour MEP David Martin, fellow Scottish MEP Alyn Smith of the SNP and Green MSP Patrick Harvie.

Others who back it include Vanessa Glynn, chair of the European Movement in Scotland, Angus Hardie, director of the Scottish Community Alliance, Dr Kirsty Hughes, director of the Scottish Centre on European Relations, and the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

“We hereby commit to work with and support people and organisations of all political views, and of none, to maintain our European Union membership,” the declaration adds.

Ms Glynn said: “Brexit is looking increasingly damaging and out of control. We can and must change our direction. In a democracy, we can always do that.”

Another signatory, Colin Campbell, executive director of Assist Social Capital, said Brexit would “influence communities across the country for generations”. SCVO convener Andrew Burns said: “Nothing is inevitable about our departure from the EU.”