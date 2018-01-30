Ruth Davidson: ‘there is life after Brexit’

The Scottish Conservative leader has said Scotland should ask “how we can contribute, not recriminate” on Brexit.

Ruth Davidson called on politicians to ensure Scotland is ready to capitalise on the advantages of leaving the European Union.

She said the biggest challenge the country faces is not Brexit, but creating stable economic growth.

The MSP put forward ideas for Scotland once it leaves the EU, including setting up a more streamlined support system for the country’s farmers to ensure funding goes towards less favoured agricultural areas.

She also proposed setting up an environmental court which she said would give people easier access to justice.

Delivering her David Hume Institute Lecture in Edinburgh, one of a series of lectures from Scottish political leaders on life after Brexit, Ms Davidson said: “While it may not seem like it - especially this week - there will be life after Brexit.

There is no excuse for inaction here in Scotland.”

She added: “With Brexit comes new choices - and we must start actively preparing the ground to take advantage of those choices where we can.

“More importantly, with the huge powers at the Scottish Government’s disposal, we must capitalise on Scotland’s strengths in research and innovation to deliver lasting economic growth.

“We must look to ourselves - and if all we hear from Scottish Ministers here is a counsel of despair, we will miss the opportunities which are in our grasp.

“We must ask how we can contribute, not recriminate.”

“Scotland has been on pause for far too long. Almost my entire career in Parliament has been taken up either with political campaigns or questions of constitutional process,” Ms Davidson continued.

“We need to get on and we need to start focusing on the biggest challenge we face of all.

“Not Brexit - but finding a path to real and sustainable economic growth. Nothing else comes close.”