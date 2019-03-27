Revoke Article 50: UK Government rejects petition with 5.8m signatures

The UK Government has flatly rejected a petition calling for Brexit to be stopped, which has gathered more than 5.8m signatures.

The petition is due to be debated by MPs on 1 April, after smashing the 100,000 threshold for consideration and becoming the best-supported proposal in the history of the House of Commons and Government’s e-petitions website.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with other EU leaders. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Scottish Parliament will vote on whether to back revoking Article 50, following a Scottish Green Party debate on Wednesday.

The petition rejects the oft-repeated claim that EU withdrawal is the “will of the people”, it calls for the revocation of the Article 50 letter informing the European Council of the UK’s intention to leave.

READ MORE: Government response to Revoke Article 50 petition, in full

The petition will be debated by MPs in the Commons' secondary chamber Westminster Hall. A Government minister will be required to respond to the petition, but there will be no vote on the action it demands.

MPs will also debate a petition calling for a second EU referendum, which has received more than 120,000 signatures, and another - signed by more than 140,000 - demanding that the UK leave with or without a deal on March 29.