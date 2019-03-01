Poll: What currency do you think an independent Scotland should have?

The SNP is set to adopt a new policy for Scotland to establish its own currency if it becomes independent.

READ MORE: SNP set to back creation of new currency for an independent Scotland

SNP depute leader Keith Brown revealed he and Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will put forward a motion to the party’s conference in Edinburgh next month that “it should now be party policy that an SNP government in an independent Scotland would establish an independent currency”.

The SNP depute leader stated: “We will propose that it should now be party policy that an SNP government in an independent Scotland would establish an independent currency.” He added until this “can be done safely and securely, our currency would continue to be the pound sterling”.

It comes after a major report on the economics of an independent Scotland last year concluded a separate Scottish currency could be set up if six tests are met.

What currency do you think an independent Scotland should have? Have your say in our readers’ poll above.