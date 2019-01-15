Poll: Were MPs right to reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal?



MPs have rejected Theresa May’s Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202 in a historic vote which has thrown the future of her administration and the nature of the UK’s EU withdrawal into doubt.

Mrs May now has until January 21 to set out a Plan B - expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions, with the clock ticking on the scheduled date of Brexit in just 73 days’ time on March 29 .



Jeremy Corbyn (R) standing to give his response and to table a motion of no confidence in the Government. Picture: Getty

