Parliament won’t accept no-deal Brexit says Rudd

Parliament will not accept a no-deal Brexit, Cabinet minister Amber Rudd has said.

And Ms Rudd warned Brexit may not go ahead if MPs reject Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement in a House of Commons vote expected next month.

The newly-appointed work and pensions secretary was speaking as Mrs May came under pressure from Tory Brexiteers to secure further concessions from the EU.

In the Commons, Mrs May warned that rejecting her deal could mean there would be no Brexit at all.

Ms Rudd told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is my view that the House of Commons will stop no deal.

“There isn’t a majority in the House of Commons to allow that to take place.”

The minister, a former Remain campaigner who replaced Leave-backing Esther McVey in the Cabinet following her resignation last week, added: “If it doesn’t get through, anything could happen.

“The Brexiteers may lose their Brexit.”

Ms Rudd made clear she expected MPs to rally behind Mrs May’s proposals, telling Today: “I don’t think we are looking at another referendum.

“I think people will take a careful look over the abyss – MPs of all parties.”