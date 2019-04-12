Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party as campaigners disrupt website

Anti-Brexit campaigners have squatted on Nigel Farage’s new party website as he announced he will stand for the Brexit Party in the upcoming European Elections.

Mr Farage’s Brexit Party has set up a website at www.thebrexitparty.org, where internet users can find information about the new group and sign up to support or make donations.

But the party failed to register the very similar thebrexitparty.com domain name, which has been grabbed by activists who have made it the home page of the No Brexit Party.

Although the genuine site is currently coming top on internet search pages for “Brexit Party”, the campaign group Led By Donkeys hope that the hijack will direct large numbers of voters to the anti-Brexit page.

They posted the takeover on Twitter with the message: “Big day ahead for Nigel Farage and his new Brexit Party as he launches his European election campaign.

“Shame he forgot to register the website.”

The page now has a banner message saying “Nigel Farage Doesn’t Represent Britain” and a message blaming him for the Brexit crisis and urging people to register to vote against him.

It says: “Nigel Farage wants to register a huge victory in the European elections, but he can’t even register his own website.

“Seven times he’s failed to get elected to Westminster. But he did get himself a seat in the European Parliament because at the time hardly any of us cared. Well we do now.

“Nobody is more responsible than Farage for the diminished state of our nation.

“Now he’s seeking to exploit the turmoil he himself created to get re-elected to Brussels on the 23rd May - Register to vote by May 7th to stop him.”

