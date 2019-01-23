Nicola Sturgeon: Theresa May ‘running scared’ over independence

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the Prime Minister is “running scared” of a second independence referendum in a significant hardening of rhetoric ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in Downing Street.

The First Minister claimed Theresa May was afraid she would lose another vote on Scotland’s constitutional future.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has fired back at Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The declaration came after Mrs May used Prime Minister’s Questions to say an independence referendum was “the last thing we want”.

Ms Sturgeon and Mrs May are set to meet in Number 10 to discuss an “enhanced role” for devolved administrations in the Brexit process.

But amid continued deadlock over the UK’s exit from the EU, rhetoric around a second independence referendum has ramped up dramatically in recent days.

Ahead of their meeting, The Scotsman revealed that Scottish Conservative MPs had signalled their opposition to any formal negotiation role for Holyrood ministers in post-Brexit trade talks, prompting the First Minister to brand the party a “hardline, inflexible Tory unionist cabal”.

Speaking before going into Downing Street, Ms Sturgeon said: “Theresa May fears she would lose an independence referendum and is clearly running scared of the verdict of the Scottish people, who must be sick and tired of being told what the Prime Minister wants.

“Frankly, what Scotland needs is much more important than what the Prime Minister wants. On a daily basis, Brexit is illustrating this fundamental point – Scotland needs the power to take our own decisions.

“That’s the only way to stop Tory ideologues driving us to disaster and Westminster governments imposing polices we didn’t vote for.”

The First Minister added: “The mandate to give the people of Scotland a choice over their future is cast iron.

“A majority of MSPs and Scottish MPs returned at the last two general elections support holding an independence referendum in the circumstances in which we now find ourselves.

“The SNP believe that the people of Scotland should be in charge of their own future – not live at the whim and diktat of a hardline, inflexible Tory unionist cabal.”