MPS to vote on whether to ask EU for Brexit delay

MPs will vote later today on whether to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit.

It comes after MPs last night rejected a No Deal Brexit 321 to 278 votes. Theresa May is now expected to make a third attempt to get her deal

Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit protesters continue to gather in Westminster as they await the vote on whether Brexit will be delayed. Picture: Getty

through Parliament in the next week.

• READ MORE: Another Brexit referendum would be unfair, says Donald Trump

If no deal is agreed, MPs will get the chance to vote on a series of Brexit options.

Speaker John Bercow today selected four amendments to main motion to be debated. He selected one seeking another referendum, but blocked one rejecting such a vote - prompting anger from Brexiteers.

Labour confirmed it will not back the amendment calling for another referendum.

