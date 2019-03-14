MPS to vote on whether to ask EU for Brexit delay

MPs will vote later today on whether to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit.
It comes after MPs last night rejected a No Deal Brexit 321 to 278 votes. Theresa May is now expected to make a third attempt to get her deal
through Parliament in the next week.
If no deal is agreed, MPs will get the chance to vote on a series of Brexit options.
Speaker John Bercow today selected four amendments to main motion to be debated. He selected one seeking another referendum, but blocked one rejecting such a vote - prompting anger from Brexiteers.
Labour confirmed it will not back the amendment calling for another referendum.
