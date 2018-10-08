Mike Russell: Scotland must look at ways to hold referendum without Westminster

Scotland must look at ways to stage an independence referendum without approval from Westminster as Theresa May continues to block the process, the Scottish Government’s Brexit Secretary has said.

Mike Russell warned against “creating barriers in our minds” about the prospect of giving Scots a repeat of the 2014 vote on leaving the UK amid growing concerns of a “No Deal” Brexit.

Westminster currently has power over the constitution and the Prime Minister has ruled out allowing the necessary “section 30”which would give Holyrood the authority to stage such a vote.

READ MORE: Poll: Majority of Scots want Holyrood to have power over Scottish independence vote

But the SNP leadership is facing growing pressure from activists for a more urgent approach to addressing the issue with tens of thousands of nationalists marching through Edinburgh at the weekend. SNP Western Isles MP Angus McNeil told delegates at the party’s Autumn conference that SNP must look to stage a vote without a section 30 order.

READ MORE: Angus MacNeil: Westminster approval not needed for Scottish independence vote

Mr Russell said an alternative route to giving Scots a say on independence, without Westminster’s approval, must now be explored.

He said: “If the unionist parties than say you can’t have a referendum which is what the debate has been in the past few weeks, then there has to be a discussion about what happens next. That is simply anti-democratic.”

He added: “There has to be a healthy discussion about the ways in which - not that there’s any sleight of hand or anything like it - but the democratic way in which Scotland could say it wishes to make a choice and that’s a legitimate discussion to have. The SNP’s position is clear - we think that should be by means of a referendum.”

Nicola Sturgeon today refused to rule out a second referendum by the end of this Parliament.

READ MORE: This Danish businessman is now the largest landowner in Scotland

And Mr Russell made it clear that a second vote on the leaving the UK will be staged, despite the current constitutional set-up.

“Devolution is a highly unsatisfactory set of circumstances particularly a section 30 order which is required in order to hold a referendum which requires agreement from both Houses of Parliament, “ Mr Russell added.

“That’s a very difficult situation to get. But nothing is insuperable. I’m absolutely confident that we will be able to give the people of Scotland a choice at some future date. But let’s not limit ourselves by trying to create barriers in our minds to that happening because we’re going to do it.”

The end of March - when the UK leaves the EU - is not the “absolute cut-off date” for a second referendum on independence, Mr Russell added.

“One of the big issues is the feeling of powerlessness that people have,” he said.

“That this whole thing is happening and they cannot influence it.

“I think we need to get our heads around the fact that that’s not true. There are things we can do and will do.”

A “calm” approach is needed in the months ahead, Russell added.

“We can’t have a second referendum in which we do not win that referendum,” he added

“That would be the utterly wrong thing to do. There are many great memorable heroic Scottish defeats. We are not in that businesses. We’re in the business of a heroic victory for Scotland.. We have to do that intelligently, rationally, thoughtfully and not set ourselves artificial timescales.”