Hard Brexit would lead to second border poll, says Patrick Kielty

Northern Ireland-born comedian Patrick Kielty has claimed that a hard Brexit will guarantee a border poll.

The 48-year-old comedian said the only two options to resolve the border issue post-Brexit were custom checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic, or in the Irish sea.

Kielty, whose father Jack was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) in 1988, said that either option would cause divisions.

He hit out at Brexiteers, saying if they had an alternative option they would have agreed to a backstop – a mechanism in the withdrawal agreement that ensures Ireland’s border with Northern Ireland remains open. Writing in a national newspaper, he said: “The fact that they won’t bet on themselves tells you all you need to know about what they have in the locker.

“When Conservatives say they care about Northern Ireland, they actually just mean the freehold.

“Like a stable block with planning permission, they know the extra square footage adds value, but they’ve no intention of actually developing it. Just as long as they can see it from the big house, they’re happy. As for those who live in the stable? If Brexit has proved anything, it’s that many Tories don’t give a stuff about the people of Northern Ireland, not even the unionists.

“If they did, they wouldn’t dream of a hard Brexit because it only guarantees one thing – a border poll.”

The father-of-two, who is from Dundrum, said a border poll would be decided by nationalists and “pro-European unionists”.

He said an “inevitable” economic downturn and “border circus” of a hard Brexit could swing floating voters and Northern Ireland out of the union.

“Why would any member of the Conservative and Unionist party take that risk?” he said. “Because no matter what they say in public, they’ve never honestly believed Belfast is just like Finchley.

“On the one side is May’s deal. On the other is the ERG [European Research Group] and a hard Brexit.

“If the DUP buckles on the backstop, party members will walk away with their UK sovereignty between their legs.”