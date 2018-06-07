David Davis won't resign over Irish border backstop, Downing Street insists

David Davis will not resign in a row over a 'backstop' proposal to prevent a hard border in Ireland after Brexit, Downing Street has said.

The document detailing the arrangements covering the Northern Ireland border issue is expected to be released on Thursday, government sources said.

It is not clear whether the plan, which will effectively see the UK remain inside the EU customs union until another solution to prevent a hard border is found, will include an end date, a key demand of Brexiteers.

The Prime Minister met separately with Mr Davis, Boris Johnson and Liam Fox on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting of the Brexit 'war cabinet' at lunchtime. None of the three Cabinet ministers threatened to resign during their meetings with the PM, Mrs May's spokeswoman said.

Overnight, rumours had circulated that Mr Davis was prepared to quit the government if the backstop plan did not include an explicit end date and was left open-ended.

The backstop plan is due to be presented to EU negotiators in Brussels by the end of the week. The UK signed up to a backstop in December following pressure from Ireland and the EU, but has failed to put forward any alternatives since then, leaving it as the only agreed option in the run up to a crucial summit at the end of June.

Brussels has said that any end date would be unacceptable.