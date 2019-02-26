Brexit: Theresa May caves to pressure offering MPs chance to prevent no-deal

Theresa May has caved in to pressure from pro-EU ministers and MPs, offering the Commons a chance to delay Brexit and prevent a no-deal scenario.

The Prime Minister said that if parliament rejects her Brexit deal in a vote by 12 March, there would then be votes on whether to exit the EU without a deal, or go ahead with a “short, limited” extension of the Article 50 process.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Responding to the Prime Minister’s statement, Jeremy Corbyn confirmed that even if the Prime Minister’s deal is approved by MPs, it should be subject to a “confirmatory referendum”.

With pressure mounting over the risk of a potentially damaging no-deal exit, Mrs May told MPs they would have a chance to put one off.

“I know Members across the House are genuinely worried that time is running out, that if the Government doesn’t come back with a further meaningful vote or it loses that vote, Parliament won’t have time to make its voice heard on the next steps,” she said.

“I know too that members across the House are deeply concerned by the effect of the current uncertainty on businesses.”

The Prime Minister said the Brexit deal would be voted on in the Commons by March 12, and that if it was rejected again by MPs, there would be a vote the following day on whether to leave the EU without a deal.

If the Commons rejects a no-deal scenario, there would then be a vote on 14 March on whether to ask the EU for a “short, limited extension”.

Mrs May added: “Let me be clear, I do not want to see Article 50 extended.

“Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on 29 March.

“An extension beyond the end of June would mean the UK taking part in the European Parliament elections.

“What kind of message would that send to the more than 17 million people who voted to leave the EU nearly three years ago now?

“And the House should be clear that a short extension – not beyond the end of June – would almost certainly have to be a one-off.

“If we had not taken part in the European Parliament elections, it would be extremely difficult to extend again, so it would create a much sharper cliff edge in a few months’ time.”

The Prime Minister added: “An extension cannot take no deal off the table. The only way to do that is to revoke Article 50, which I shall not do, or agree a deal.”

Mrs May had faced a possible wave of resignations by ministers determined to vote for an amendment from the Labour MP Yvette Cooper, seeking to tie the government’s hands on an extension to Article 50.

The Prime Minister said her proposals met the timetable set out in Ms Cooper’s amendment, and called on MPs to reject it in votes tomorrow, arguing that “Tying the Government’s hands by seeking to commandeer the order paper would have far-reaching implications for the way in which the United Kingdom is governed and the balance of powers and responsibilities in our democratic institutions”.

In a bid to prevent a rebellion by Tory Brexiteers against her deal, Mrs May said work would continue on ways to avoid the controversial Irish border backstop from coming into force.

“The UK and EU have agreed to consider a joint work stream to develop alternative arrangements to ensure the absence of a hard border in Northern Ireland,” Mrs May told MPs.

“This work will be done in parallel with the future relationship negotiations and is without prejudice to them.

“Our aim is to ensure that, even if the full future relationship is not in place by the end of the implementation period, the backstop is not needed because we have a set of alternative arrangements ready to go.”

The Prime Minister’s critics failed to welcome her u-turn. Mr Corbyn said that “until the Prime Minister is clear what alternative she would put forward in that circumstance, then she is continuing to run down the clock”.

Veteran Europhile Tory Sir Kenneth Clarke said Mrs May was simply “pushing back the cliff edge”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford told the Prime Minister to prepare for a longer extension, saying his party was selecting candidates for the European elections in May.

Mr Blackford also called for the votes on a Brexit delay to happen now.