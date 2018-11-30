Brexit: Scottish applications for Irish citizenship surge

Have your say

Applications for Irish citizenship from Scotland have substantially increased since the Brexit referendum.

Figures from the Irish consulate show that in the first 10 months of this year there have been 847 applications, 19 times as many as there were in 2013.

This was when Prime Minister David Cameron promised an in/out referendum on EU membership.

The applications are from people with at least one grandparent born in Ireland.

Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond is his party’s spokesman on European affairs in the Seanad.

He has emphasised that all those entitled to apply are welcome to do so.

“We hope that everyone who’s entitled to Irish citizenship takes it,” he said.

“They are very very welcome, if they want to move back to Ireland. That’s great.

“But there’s no reason for them to have to move to Ireland.”

Senator Richmond said the symbolic act of claiming a link with Ireland is just as important, adding: “Take the passport, be part of the global diaspora. It’s something we’re really proud of.”