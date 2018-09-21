Brexit: Scots politicians to have Article 50 concerns heard in Europe’s top court

A group of Scottish politicians who are concerned by the government’s Brexit policy have won their battle to have their case referred to Europe’s highest court.

The elected representatives - who are headed by Green MSP Andy Wightman - object to the Prime Minister’s so called “deal or no deal” approach to leaving the European Union.

They believe it is lawful for British politicians to instruct the UK government to withdraw its article 50 notification if enough parliamentarians believe it is in the nation’s best interests.

The politicians believe Theresa May’s policy to limit Parliament to voting on either accepting any negotiated EU deal or adopting a so called “hard” Brexit is unlawful.

The politicos - who include Green MSP Ross Greer, Labour MEPs David Martin and Catherine Stihler and SNP MEP Alyn Smith - want the European Court of Justice to rule on the matter.

In order to do so, the politicians instructed lawyers to go to the Court of Session in Edinburgh to seek permission from that court to go to the ECJ.

They want European judges to rule on whether Parliamentarians can instruct the government to withdraw its article 50 notification.

Lawyers acting for the government argued that the arguments made by the politicians were “hypothetical” and “academic”.

They argued that the politicians arguments didn’t reflect the actual political situation and that European judges shouldn’t rule on the matter.

However, in a written judgement issued on Friday, Scotland’s most senior judge, the Lord President, Lord Carloway, and his colleagues Lord Menzies and Lord Drummond Young ruled in favour of the politicians.

Lord Carloway wrote: “It is clear in terms of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, that MPs will be required to vote on whether to ratify any agreement between the UK government and EU council

“If no other proposal is proffered, a vote against ratification, will result in the UK’s departure from the EU on March 29 2019; a date which is looming up.

“It seems neither academic nor premature to ask whether it is legally competent to revoke the notification and thus to remain in the EU.

“The matter is uncertain in that it is the subject of a dispute; as this litigation perhaps demonstrate.

“The answer will have the effect of clarifying the options open to MPs in the lead up to what is now an inevitable vote.

“Whatever the interests of MSPs, and MEPs, MPs have an interest in seeing the matter resolved. “In these circumstances reference to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling is necessary.”

The case was brought to the Court of Session earlier this year.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby initially rejected the bid to take the case to the Court of Justice.

In his judgement, Lord Boyd wrote that the case made by the politicians was hypothetical.

He added: “Standing the result of the referendum and the firm and consistent position which it has adopted it seems highly unlikely that this government will revoke the notification.

“Circumstances can change and political opinion may shift in favour of remaining in the EU and in consequence in favour revoking the article 50 notification.

“However, I have not been presented with any evidence that there is a real and substantial prospect of a UK government taking such a step.

“Whatever such an action, were it to take action would require a change of government, a general election or a fresh referendum or all three is a matter of speculation and not addressed by the petitioner.

“In conclusion, I consider that the issue is hypothetical. The issue of revocation is contingent on a set of circumstances and a change in political will.”

However, the politicians appealed Lord Boyd’s ruling and the appeal judges ruled in favour of them.

Advocate Aidan O’Neill QC, for the politicians, argued that the matter wasn’t hypothetical. He said that the Brexit policy was something that elected representatives would have to vote on.

Mr O’Neill argued that having an opinion from the ECJ would allow the politicians to fully develop their understanding of the matters that they would have to consider when it is comes to the time to vote in Parliament.

In a summary of Mr O’Neill’s position, Lord Carloway wrote: “If a decision to remain was available as a matter of EU law, the UK parliament could pursue that option irrespective of government policy.

“The Lord Ordinary’s (Lord Boyd) decision would mean that the parliamentarians would have to vote in ignorance of this.”

The judges agreed with Mr O’Neill.

In his opinion, Lord Drummond Young wrote: “The present case is a somewhat unusual example of the supervisory jurisdiction in that the court is ultimately asked to request the Court of Justice of the European Union to answer a question on the scope of article 50 of the Treaty on European Union.

“That is not a form of procedure found in traditional administrative law within the United Kingdom.

“Moreover the function of the question is to enable certain persons, notably members of Parliament to be properly informed about the present state of law in relation to article 50.

“Nevertheless, while the form of the proceedings and their effect is different from the traditional application of the supervisory jurisdiction, the underlying purpose is to ensure that those charged with voting on issues of vital importance to the United Kingdom are properly advised on the existing state of the law.

“That in my opinion falls squarely within the fundamental propose of the supervisory jurisdiction.”