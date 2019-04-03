Brexit: Read the full list of resignations in past 12 months

Have your say

Wales minister Nigel Adams is the 35th member of the Government to resign in the past 12 months.

Here is the full list:

1. Amber Rudd, home secretary, April 29 2018 (Windrush scandal)

2. Phillip Lee, justice minister, June 12 2018 (opposition to government’s Brexit approach)

3. Greg Hands, trade minister, June 21 2018 (opposition to Heathrow expansion)

4. David Davis, Brexit secretary, July 8 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

5. Steve Baker, Brexit minister, July 8 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

6. Boris Johnson, foreign secretary, July 9 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

7. Conor Burns, parliamentary private secretary at Foreign Office, July 9 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

8. Chris Green, parliamentary private secretary at Department for Transport, July 9 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

9. Andrew Griffiths, business minister, July 13 2018 (sexual misconduct allegations)

10. Robert Courts, parliamentary private secretary at Foreign Office, July 15 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

11. Scott Mann, parliamentary private secretary at Treasury, July 16 2018 (opposition to Theresa May’s Brexit plan)

12. Guto Bebb, defence minister, July 16 2018 (voted against government on EU customs legislation)

13. Tracey Crouch, sports minister, November 1 2018 (in protest at delay in cutting maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals)

14. Jo Johnson, transport minister, November 9 2018 (to support second referendum)

15. Shailesh Vara, Northern Ireland minister, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

16. Dominic Raab, Brexit secretary, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

17. Esther McVey, work and pensions secretary, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

18. Suella Braverman, Brexit minister, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

19. Anne-Marie Trevelyan, parliamentary private secretary at Department for Education, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

20. Ranil Jayawardena, parliamentary private secretary at Ministry of Justice, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

21. Rehman Chishti, government trade envoy to Pakistan, November 15 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal)

22. Sam Gyimah, universities minister, November 30 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal)

23. Will Quince, parliamentary private secretary at Ministry of Defence, December 8 2018 (to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal)

24. James O’Shaughnessy, government whip in House of Lords, December 20 2018 (family reasons)

25. Gareth Johnson, government whip, January 14 2019 (to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal)

26. Craig Tracey, parliamentary private secretary at Department for International Development, January 15 2019 (to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal)

27. Eddie Hughes, parliamentary private secretary at Brexit department, January 15 2019 (to oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal)

28. Alberto Costa, parliamentary private secretary at Scotland Office, February 27 2019 (tabled amendment to protect rights of EU citizens)

29. George Eustice, agriculture minister, February 28 2019 (in protest at government allowing vote on delaying Brexit)

30. Paul Masterton, parliamentary private secretary at Home Office, March 13 2019 (to vote to rule out no-deal Brexit under all circumstances)

31. Sarah Newton, work and pensions minister, March 13 2019 (to vote to rule out no-deal Brexit under all circumstances)

32. Richard Harrington, business minister, March 25 2019 (to vote in favour of indicative votes)

33. Alistair Burt, Middle East minister, March 25 2019 (to vote in favour of indicative votes)

34. Steve Brine, health minister, March 25 2019 (to vote in favour of indicative votes)

35. Nigel Adams, Wales minister, April 3 2019 (in protest at Theresa May’s decision to hold talks with Jeremy Corbyn)