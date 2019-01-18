Brexit: Poll shows support for Remain at highest since referendum

A snap poll carried out in the wake of the crushing defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan found a 12-point lead for remaining in the EU – the largest margin since the 2016 referendum.

The YouGov survey of more than 1,000 voters on Wednesday found 56 per cent would now vote to stay in the EU against 44 per cent who want to leave. Exactly the same proportion of voters said they wanted a second EU referendum – three points higher than recorded in a similar poll before Christmas.

READ MORE: Brexit chaos means ‘Scots are ready to leave the UK’

Backing for a so-called People’s Vote among Labour supporters stood at 78 per cent.

And fewer than a quarter of those questioned opposed a second referendum on the grounds that it would be a re-run of the 2016 vote.

The Remain lead was extended further when respondents were asked to compare it to Mrs May’s withdrawal agreement or the option of leaving the EU without a deal.

Against the Prime Minister’s deal, Remain led by 65 per cent to 35 per cent, while against no-deal was 59 per cent to 41 per cent in favour of staying in the EU.

YouGov questioned 1,070 people for the poll.