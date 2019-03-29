Brexit: MPs reject Theresa May’s latest EU withdrawal plan

Brexit is on course for a lengthy delay after MPs rejected Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Agreement by a margin of 58 votes.

In dramatic scenes in the House of Commons, MPs voted by 344 to 286 against the deal as hundreds of protesters staged a noisy demonstration outside on the day when the UK was due to leave the European Union.

Speaking immediately after the result was announced, Mrs May said it “should be a matter of profound regret to every member of this House that once again we have been unable to support leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion”.

She warned that the implications of the third defeat for the government’s Brexit deal were “grave”, and in a signal that a general election could be looming, added: “I fear we are reaching the limits of this process in this House.”

The Prime Minister told MPs: “The legal default now is that the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on 12 April.

“In just 14 days’ time.

“This is not enough time to agree, legislate for and ratify a deal, and yet the House has been clear it will not permit leaving without a deal.

“And so we will have to agree an alternative way forward.”

With MPs set to push ahead with votes on alternative Brexit plans on Monday, an emergency EU summit is likely next week where Mrs May will be forced to ask for a long extension to Article 50.

“It is also almost certain to involve the UK being required to hold European Parliamentary elections,” she said.

Mrs May reminded MPs that any form of Brexit “will require the Withdrawal Agreement”.

“This House has rejected no deal. It has rejected no Brexit,” she said.

“On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table.

“And today it has rejected approving the Withdrawal Agreement alone and continuing a process on the future.

“This Government will continue to press the case for the orderly Brexit that the result of the referendum demands.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for an immediate general election, a demand that was backed by the SNP’s Ian Blackford.

Mr Blackford added that the government “need to seriously consider the option of revocation” of Article 50, stopping Brexit entirely.