Brexit: Macron and Merkel say delay must be justified

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said the UK needs a good reason to seek a delay of its scheduled 29 March departure from the EU.

Speaking in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris yesterday, Mr Macron reiterated that the withdrawal agreement “cannot be renegotiated”.

Any delay request would need to be justified by “a clear perspective on the goal”, he said.

“We don’t need time, we need decisions.”

Mrs Merkel said that Germany and France “agree completely” that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement stands.

“If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution, an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union,” she said.

Asked about Mr Macron’s remarks, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s clear what the Prime Minister is trying to achieve which is to secure further assurance in relation to the backstop not being indefinite. That’s what we’re working towards...

“What the Prime Minister has said is that any extension from the EU would have to be agreed by member states and that they are not going to agree to an extension simply to provide for more time.”