Brexit LIVE: MPs REJECT leaving EU with no deal

MPs have supported an amendment to reject a no-deal Brexit at any time and under any circumstances by 312 votes to 308, majority four. Press F5 or click refresh on this page for the latest updates. Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire