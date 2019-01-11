Brexit: Jeremy Hunt says UK Parliament won’t allow no deal

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has conceded that MPs can block a no-deal Brexit, saying it was “now looking much less likely that Parliament would allow a no-deal outcome”.

Mr Hunt warned of “Brexit paralysis” if MPs vote down Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement next week, potentially meaning the UK does not leave the EU at all.

Failure to deliver Brexit would be “incredibly damaging” for democracy and something the UK would regret for “many, many generations”, he said.

The Foreign Secretary appealed to MPs to come together behind a Withdrawal Agreement which is “not perfect” but “broadly delivers Brexit”.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said discussions were continuing with No 10 about assurances on the Irish border backstop, as he warned that a no-deal would be a “catastrophe”.

Meanwhile, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd declined three times to say whether she would resign if a no-deal Brexit took place.