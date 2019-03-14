Brexit delay vote reaction: What Twitter users said

The Brexit story took another turn on Thursday as MPs voted to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled date of March 29.

Reacting to the news, a European Commission spokesman said: “We take note of tonight’s votes. A request for an extension of Article 50 requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 member states.

“It will be for the European Council (Article 50) to consider such a request, giving priority to the need to ensure the functioning of the EU institutions and taking into account the reasons for and duration of a possible extension. President Juncker is in constant contact with all leaders.”

Twitter users flocked to the social media website to give their views on the decision.

The MPs

Posting before the vote, Tory MP Stephen Hammond MP (@S_Hammond) wrote: “To ensure we do not leave with ‘No Deal’ on 29th March we must extend Article 50, and that is what I have voted for tonight.”

Labour MP Ruth Smeeth (@RuthSmeeth) resigned from her position so she could vote: “I’ve resigned from Labour’s front bench this evening in order to vote against a second referendum. This was a difficult decision but I have a duty to support the will of my constituents. We need to leave, and leave with a deal that works for the Potteries.”

Tory MP for Telford, Lucy Allan (@lucyallan), added: “Tonight I will vote against a second referendum and I will vote against any delay to #Brexit We must deliver on our promises and finally give the country certainty. No delay. No second referendum.”

Fellow Conservative Henry Smith (@HenrySmithUK) agreed: “Tonight in Parliament I will vote against any Brexit delay and oppose a second EU referendum. By the largest poll in UK history people voted to leave the EU; almost three years on this decision must now be honoured; not to deliver would damage, deny and disrespect our democracy.”

The supporters

Trade Union The BMA (@TheBMA) stated: “While we welcome tonight’s vote to delay Brexit, crashing out with no agreement still remains a distinct possibility. It’s crucial that any delay is long enough to allow a second referendum, giving the British public the final say.”

Those against

@Chish28 posted: “It is the MPs defying Brexit that have caused the delay and that have now necessitated an extension. The WA could have been passed in December. The PM has been the only one trying to deliver a managed way to honour the 2016 vote.”

Business expert @PRLeblond tweeted: “Today’s Brexit vote solves nothing! The EU should only accept the June 30 delay (conditional on the UK parliament approving the WH, which remains highly unlikely). Otherwise, an indefinite delay only maintains the current uncertainty for business. So deal or no deal is back on!”

@hazelhealy wasn’t happy: “Three more months of this.... Brexit delay. Just call a second referendum already! Why does the House of Commons get to vote on this multiple times (when approached with new information) and the general public doesn’t have the same luxury?”

@YardleyShooting was not happy: “So, the bloody shower in Westminster vote to delay Brexit. Disgraceful. Brexit will never happen - it has been scuppered by Parliament against the will of the British people.”

The confused

@Gazz_Long stated: “So #Brexit. They don’t want no deal, they don’t want May’s two deals, they don’t want a second referendum but they do want a delay so they can vote on May’s 3rd attempt at a deal? I give up.”

@sxa555 joked: “Good news: Partliament has voted in favour of something!

Less good news: They’ve voted for more procrastination time”

Those who were simply angry at Labour

@pseacroft added: “Corbyn says he’s all for a People’s vote.....then orders all Labour Party MP’s NOT to vote for a new referendum.......literally Whaaat?”

@Andrew_Hyner was angered by Labour’s lack of action: “As usual Labour’s priority ambiguity undermined the efforts of Parliament to wrest control of Brexit from the hands of this insane Conservative government.”

Those calling for a second referendum

@mark__heath posted: “I do not understand the argument we can’t have a #secondreferendum because we’ve already made a decision. If I’d decided to buy a house, only to get a survey back saying it was riddled with rising damp, I wouldn’t just buy it regardless. Why can’t we think again?”