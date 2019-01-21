Brexit: 75% of Scots lawyers back ‘People’s Vote’ on final deal

Three in four of Scotland’s lawyers have backed holding a second referendum over the final Brexit deal.

More than 76 per cent of 750 respondents polled by Scottish Legal News have voted in favour for a “People’s Vote” on the terms of the withdrawal agreement.

Readers were asked “should there be a ‘People’s Vote’ on the final Brexit deal?” From the replies, a total of 573 respondents (76.5 per cent) were in favour of a second vote.

Scottish Legal News editor Graham Ogilvy said: “The results of our poll reflect the concern felt by most Scottish lawyers at the sorry saga that is unfolding before our eyes.

“They are deeply worried about the economic, social, constitutional and political consequences of a major upheaval like leaving the EU and customs union.

“The potential ramifications are endless and there is concern that these have not been properly thought through – or truthfully put to the British people.”

The poll was run on Thursday and Friday last week.

SNP MP for Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry said Scots lawyers were “aghast” at the Brexit process, adding: “I am not surprised to see such an overwhelming poll in favour of a second EU referendum within the legal community.”