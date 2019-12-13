General Election Results: These are all the elected MPs for Edinburgh and The Lothians Find out who your new MP is following the result of the 2019 General Election. The SNP have made enormous gains in Scotland, claiming 7 of 9 constituencies in Edinburgh and Lothians. 1. Edinburgh South Ian Murray, Labour''Majority: 11,095 Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. Edinburgh South West Joanna Cherry, SNP''Majority: 11,982 JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Edinburgh West Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrats''Majority: 3,769 Johnston Press JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. Edinburgh North and Leith Edinburgh North and Leith, Deidre Brock''Majority: 12,808 JPIMedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3