SNP clinched seven of nine available seats in Edinburgh and the Lothians

General Election Results: These are all the elected MPs for Edinburgh and The Lothians

Find out who your new MP is following the result of the 2019 General Election.

The SNP have made enormous gains in Scotland, claiming 7 of 9 constituencies in Edinburgh and Lothians. 

1. Edinburgh South

Ian Murray, Labour''Majority: 11,095
Joanna Cherry, SNP''Majority: 11,982

2. Edinburgh South West

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrats''Majority: 3,769

3. Edinburgh West

Edinburgh North and Leith, Deidre Brock''Majority: 12,808

4. Edinburgh North and Leith

