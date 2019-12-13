General Election Results 2019: Jo Swinson loses her seat in East Dunbartonshire Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The UK Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire to SNP. Amy Callaghan took the seat for the nationalists after beating Ms Swinson by 149 votes. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Getty More to follow... Scotland and the UK "moving in different directions" and indyref2 coming says Ian Blackford General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn stands down as Labour leader 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.