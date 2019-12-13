General Election Results 2019: Jo Swinson loses her seat in East Dunbartonshire

The UK Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire to SNP.

Amy Callaghan took the seat for the nationalists after beating Ms Swinson by 149 votes.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Getty

