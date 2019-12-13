General Election Results 2019: Ian Murray holds Edinburgh South in catastrophic night for Labour

Ian Murray held his seat in Edinburgh South as his party suffered huge losses across the UK.

Labour's Ian Murray delivered a forthright message to Jeremy Corbyn after being re-elected in Edinburgh South, saying not only the leader must go, but also his policies and ideology.

Mr Murray, who won with a majority of just over 11,000, said it had been a catastrophic night for Labour.

And he warned: "This party must listen and this party must respond or this party will die.

"The saddest indictment of this general election campaign is the delivery of a Conservative majority government with the worst Prime Minister this country has ever seen.

"We are not just letting down the Labour Party we are letting down the millions of people right across the four nations of this nation by not even having a credible opposition never mind a credible alternative government.

"For the sake of the country, not only does the person have to go but the policy and the ideology has to go as well.

"People told us on the doorstep what the problem and we didn't respond.

"I have said directly to Jeremy and I say it again now, if you don't want to listen to your colleagues and other people in the Labour movement the public will have their say and they have their say tonight."