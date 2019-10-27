General Election offer to Boris Johnson from SNP and Lib Dems branded a 'gimmick'

THE SNP and Liberal Democrats have offered Boris Johnson a general election date if EU chiefs agree a Brexit extension to the end of January.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said his party would work with Jo Swinson to back a Bill that would amend the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act and secure an early general election on December 9 - but only once an extension to the Brexit deadline to the end of January has been secured.

However, the move was today branded a "gimmick" by Tory chairman James Cleverly who said the government would not listen to "two parties who have explicitly said they want to stop Brexit from happening.

"We're not going to be complicit in them stopping Brexit from happening."

The EU 27 leaders meet tomorrow to decide on how long a new Article 50 extension might last, after Boris Johnson was forced to comply with the Benn Act, and ask for more time after he withdrew his Brexit Bill when MPs failed to accept his truncated timetable to debate the legislation.

MPs will also return to the Commons tomorrow to vote on Boris Johnson's General Election motion - the third time he has requested MPs let him go to the country. He had announced on Thursday that MPs could have more time to debate his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) as long as they vote for a General Election on December 12.

However, the Prime Minister is expected to lose the vote and the Liberal Democrats will then bring forward their Bill on Tuesday and need just a majority of votes to see it passed.

The proposed Bill follows a letter sent by Blackford and Swinson to Donald Tusk seeking a meaningful extension to the Article 50 negotiating period, so that the risk of a No Deal Brexit is removed.

Today, speaking on the Andrew Marr show, Jo Swinson said the bill was "very straightforward" and would resolve the current "impasse". She added: "It would set the date for the next election on the 9th December, but crucially it would be conditional on there being an extension to Article 50 which would mean ‘No Deal’ was taken off the table.

"One of the big concerns many people have had about going into a General Election has been the fear that we would crash out of the EU without a deal either during that election or in the immediate aftermath. And our Bill removes that threat."

She added: "We need to resolve it. I think the best way to do that would be a People’s Vote, but in the absence of proper Labour numbers to do that, a general election would be the other way."

"I haven’t spoken to Boris Johnson, but I think the challenge is absolutely on him, because if he is serious about wanting an election and if he’s genuine about having an election before Christmas, then he can back this Bill.

"Because the other problem with his plan is that it leaves the ability to set the date of the election down to the Prime Minister. Now he says 12th December, but I mean, this is a man that’s prepared to say anything. He doesn’t do what he says.

"The advantage of this Bill is it enshrines the date in the law, and we know that ultimately, when push comes to shove, he has been forced to obey the law, whether that was on recalling parliament or whether that was on sending that letter to request the extension."

Earlier, Mr Blackford said that SNP MPs would reject Mr Johnson’s election motion tomorrow as it sought to "allow him to force through his devastating Brexit deal and take the UK out of the EU. We will not be bullied by this Prime Minister and we will not play his games."



But he added: “The SNP is prepared to back a bill that seeks to bring forward an early general election on Monday 9th December once an extension to the Brexit deadline to the 31st of January 2020 has been secured.



"The SNP are ready for an election but it must be on Parliament's terms - not Boris Johnson's. This Bill is one way to get an election but if this Bill does not pass we in the SNP are clear that all options must be on the table – including a vote of no confidence. Opposition parties must work together to remove this dangerous Tory government from office.



“With time fast running out, it is vital that we now secure a meaningful extension and bring forward an early general election."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said his party will wait for the European Union's decision over how long an Article 50 extension should be before deciding whether to whip MPs in favour of an election. Mr Corbyn wants the option of a no-deal Brexit "taken off the table" before agreeing to the PM's polling date.

Today Labour's Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott said the party was "up for an election".

"We have over half a million members and they want an election," she added. "I don’t think any of us believe that Boris Johnson should be in power for a minute longer than is necessary."

She said Labour had had no chance to discuss Jo Swinson’s Bill with the Lib Dem leader or the SNP. "We’ll discuss it with her. What is problematic about the Bill is not necessarily the notion of an election on the 9th of December, it’s that the Bill is calling on the EU to give us an extension.

"We can’t dictate to the EU what length of extension they want to give. We have to hear from them."

She also said Labour would back a General Election if Boris Johnson "categorically" gave Parliament "an undertaking that he’s not going to come out without a deal", that he give "a commitment that whatever happens he will not take Britain out of the EU without a deal."

She added: "But he won’t do that because coming out without a deal is something that people around him like Dominic Cummings would want, because then it becomes not just Brexit but a Trump Brexit, opening up the British economy to American multinationals. But if he were to come to parliament and unequivocally say that he’s not going to crash out without a deal, we’d be satisfied with that."

However, the Prime Minister has said any Brexit delay granted by the EU would be "wasted" by the House of Commons and that, should Labour and other opposition parties reject his request for a trip to the polls, they would be guilty of holding the country "hostage".

Under the stipulations of the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, Mr Johnson requires two thirds of MPs to sign off an election request, meaning he requires opposition support for a snap pre-Christmas poll.

"Parliament cannot hold the country hostage any longer," he said. "Millions of businesses and people cannot plan their futures, this paralysis is causing real damage and the country must move on in 2020."



Mr Johnson said the current Parliament had "run its course", adding: "For more than three years Parliament has consistently told the country what it doesn't want - but it has never been willing or able to say what it does want.

"This has left our country unable to move on and do what is needed to get Brexit done. My worry is this Parliament will just waste the next three months like it's wasted the last three years."

MPs last week voted to pass the Tory leader's Brexit Bill at second reading, agreeing to the principle of his exit deal with Brussels. But they defeated his three-day high-speed timetable which was designed to force it through Parliament before the current October 31 deadline.

Mr Johnson's desire to have the Bill ratified hastily flew in the face of advice from his own parliamentary expert, Nikki da Costa, who said the WAB would need to be debated for at least four weeks.

The Tories have since stepped into full-scale campaign mode with flyers being sent out to MPs and candidates, and street teams briefed to expect a winter election.

"They say they want more time to discuss my new deal, they can have more time - indeed they can have all the parliamentary time they like, night and day between now and when Parliament rises for the election - to scrutinise this deal and get it agreed one final time," said the PM.

"But if they are to convince me and the country that they are really serious in wanting to do this, then they must set a fixed term to this debate - a real hard deadline that everyone can understand and everyone can believe in.

"So they must also agree to an election on December 12. If they refuse this timetable - if they refuse to go the extra mile to complete Brexit - then I will have no choice but to conclude that they are not really sincere in their desire to get Brexit done."