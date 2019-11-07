General election: Nicola Sturgeon takes swipe at Boris Johnson visit to Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has demanded Boris Johnson apologises to Scots ahead of the prime minister's visit to Moray on the second day of the 2019 election campaign.

The First Minister said the Conservatives leader owed voters an apology for his party's record of presiding over "chaos" and for being one of the main architects of Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Johnson should apologise for Brexit. Picture: John Devlin

Mr Johnson is visiting Elgin today, in the Moray constituency, which the Tories won at the last election in 2017 - unseating then SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson in the process.

Ms Sturgeon claimed that only her party stood a realistic chance of defeating the Conservatives in any of the 13 seats it holds north of the Border.

READ MORE: Why the Scottish Tories think they can hold on

Speaking ahead of the prime minister's visit, she said: "The only thing Boris Johnson should be coming to Scotland to do today is apologise for the chaos he and his party have subjected us to for years.

“He is a prime architect of the Brexit vote and the utter shambles it has now led to.

“A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit and to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands – not Boris Johnson's.

“The SNP are the main challengers in every single Tory seat in Scotland, and we will do our bit in trying to ensure his time in Downing Street has already come to an end."

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “The list of things Nicola Sturgeon should apologise for is so long, the election campaign would be over by the time she got through it.

“But she is correct in saying this election is the Scottish Conservatives against the SNP.

“It’s a clear choice – if people want to put years of division and uncertainty behind them, they should vote for the Scottish Conservatives.”