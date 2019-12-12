General election 2019: What happens if Boris Johnson loses his seat?

As the polls close, nervous MPs will be waiting anxiously to see whether they are to retain their seats.

And those MPs will include the Prime Minister himself, with Boris Johnson holding a majority of only 5,034 votes in his own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Boris Johnson gets a selfie with a constituent while campaigning in his own seat on election night

No incumbent Prime Minister has ever lost their seat at a UK general election, but what if Mr Johnson was to become the first?

Mr Johnson holds the smallest majority of any sitting prime minister since 1924, with Labour activists having put a lot of effort into campaigning in his Uxbridge constituency.

Uxbridge and South Ruislip is a constituency with an electorate of around 72,000 people in Greater London.

Boris Johnson meets with constituents in his Oxbridge and South Ruislip constituency on election night in a final push for votes

The constituency was created in 2010 and has ever-since elected a Conservative, including Mr Johnson since 2015, before which he was Mayor of London.

It remains possible for Mr Johnson to remain Prime Minister even if he were to lose his seat.

A loyal Tory MP in a safe seat could choose to stand down to make way for Mr Johnson, forcing a by-election that the PM would be likely to win.

However, while there is nothing in the constitution that says a member of the government has to be an MP, Mr Johnson would face extraordinary pressure to step down as UK leader if he were to lose his seat.

Brunel University London sits in Mr Johnson's constituency and could see large numbers of students trying to oust him.

His main opponent, Labour's Ali Reza Milani was also a graduate of Brunel University and is a former President of the Union of Brunel Students, which could help him in his quest to defeat the incumbent PM.

Johnson's Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat is expected to be declared around 4:30am.