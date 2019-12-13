General Election 2019: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon celebrates SNP victory over Liberal Democrats' Jo Swinson

Have your say

Nicola Sturgeon was seen celebrating the results from East Dunbartonshire, where the Liberal Democrats lost a seat to the SNP.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to SNP's East Dunbartonshire candidate, Amy Callaghan during the 2019 General Elections.

Following the announcement of the result, Nicola Sturgeon was seen celebrating the victory on Sky News.

The exit polls suggested the SNP would win 55 of Scotland's 59 seats, and so far, the party holds 39 of the 40 seats.

The seat, in which Ms Swinson attempted to defend her majority of just 5,339, declared the close result shortly before 4am, with the SNP receiving 19772 votes and Ms Swinson getting 19523 votes.

Nicola Sturgeon was seen celebrating her party's victory over the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The BBC/ITV/Sky exit poll previously suggested there was a 95 per cent chance the constituency will change hands to the SNP, leaving hours of votes being counted before the final result was known.