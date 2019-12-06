General Election 2019: Watch as Conservative candidate defends claim disabled people should be paid less

The Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye has defended past claims that disabled people should be paid less for work as they "don't understand money".

A video of Sally Ann Hart has been widely shared on Twitter in which an audience member asked her to defend sharing an article on her Facebook page which suggested paying disabled people less.

Ms Hart, also a councilor for Rother District Council, claimed that the article was "in support of employing people with learning disabilities" and said: "They should be given the opportunity to work because it’s to do with the happiness they have about working."

She followed this up with "some people with learning disabilities, they don't understand about money", to which she received boos and audience cries of "shameful".

Hastings and Rye was up until now held by Amber Rudd, but the former Home Secretary announced in September she would not stand in it.

Disability charities argued the comments were "inexcusable".

"These opinions are outdated, inexcusable, and should be consigned to history," said James Taylor, head of policy, campaigns and public affairs at disability equality charity, Scope. "Disabled people should be paid equally for the work that they do."

"There are a million disabled people who want to work, but are denied the opportunity. We need urgent action from the next Government to make sure disabled people can get into work, stay in work and thrive in work."

'Therapeutic exemption'

"It’s about having a therapeutic exemption and the article was in support of employing people with learning disabilities, that is what it was," she said.

It is thought the article shared was one by Rosa Monckton for The Spectator. Ms Monckton's daughter has Down Syndrome, and in the piece she talks about the struggles of disabled people and those with learning difficulties to find work.

Ms Monckton started the charity, Team Domenica, which lobbies for "therapeutic exemption" to minimum wage so that those with learning difficulties can find work.

Backlash

The video has been met with backlash online and many were outraged as Ms Hart's comments.

Rosie Clarke is one of the people who got footage of the incident and shared it online, receiving 8,000 retweets.

"I could not believe what I was hearing," she said. "To talk so callously about those who are the most vulnerable in society was cruel, heartless and wrong. I think most are in agreement that she has to stand down as the conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye."

The video has since been shared by a number of people with big followings on Twitter including Owen Jones, Labour candidate for Hove and Portslade Peter Kyle, and Ian Fraser.

Victoria Derbyshire said that Ms Hart had previously agreed to go on the programme, but pulled out.

This story also featured on iNews.