General Election 2019: Tories attack Nicola Sturgeon's IndyRef2 'deal' with Labour

Conservatives have warned the cost of a Labour government supported by SNP MPs will be another referendum on Scottish independence, after Nicola Sturgeon today refused to rule out a confidence-and-supply arrangement with Jeremy Corbyn.

The First Minister spoke to UK broadcasters on Tuesday as the Nationalists prepare for the first official day of the 2019 election campaign tomorrow.

Nicola Sturgeon will visit Dalkeith on a campaign stop on Tuesday

In an interview with Sky News, the SNP leader refused to rule out the possibility of her MPs supporting Labour on certain issues if Mr Corbyn's party won the most seats but failed to secure a majority in the Commons.

Kirstene Hair, Scottish Conservative MP for Angus said: “Nicola Sturgeon has made clear again today that she is prepared to put Jeremy Corbyn into No 10.

“When she says she would drive a hard bargain for Scotland in talks with Mr Corbyn, what she means is she’ll demand a hard deadline for another referendum on independence – as early as next year.

“What’s become clear from the first week of this campaign is that Mr Corbyn would cave in immediately. As his own front bench allies have made clear, when it comes to a second referendum, they are not going to stand in the way of that.

“The stakes at this election could not be higher. Nicola Sturgeon is already being given access to the civil service if the result goes her way. We must not let her use this election to take Scotland back to more division, and a second referendum on independence next year."

Speaking ahead of a campaign stop in Dalkeith today, the First Minister said Scotland must have the opportunity to escape “a lost decade of Brexit chaos".

READ MORE: Tories insist they can win Aberdeen South despite Thomson resignation

Ms Sturgeon said: “Even if Boris Johnson was to get his deal passed, that would only be the beginning – not the end – of trade talks with the EU. EU trade negotiations with other countries have taken many years to complete.

"And, regardless of what happens now, the issue of Brexit is certain to dominate Westminster politics for many years to come. We’re already sick of Brexit – we don’t want it to go on another ten years or more.

“So Scotland must not face a lost decade of Brexit chaos that we didn’t vote for.

On the prospect of a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump, the First Minister continued: “We know that Boris Johnson is desperate to do a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump - and that means there is a clear threat that our NHS could be up for grabs as part of discussions.

“The SNP will not stand for that. So if Brexit does happen, the SNP will demand that Scotland has a veto over any trade deals.

“Health is the responsibility of the Scottish Parliament, and no UK government should be able to sell out our NHS against our wishes. Instead, Holyrood should - along with other devolved legislatures - be required to give its official approval to any proposed trade deals before they are able to take effect."