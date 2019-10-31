General election 2019: The list of MPs who will not stand for re-election in full

Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd added her name to the list of senior parliamentarians announcing they will not stand for re-election – despite claiming Boris Johnson tried to get her to change her mind.
The Hastings and Rye MP, who had a majority of just 346, resigned from the Cabinet and surrendered the Tory whip over Brexit in September. She told the Evening Standard: “I’m not finished with politics, I’m just not standing at this election.”
It emerged that the Chief Whip, Mark Spencer, refused to allow her to rejoin the parliamentary party, telling her: “Receipt of the whip is an honour, not a right, and it cannot be discarded or returned at will.”
Responding to his letter, Ms Rudd posted on Twitter: “Funny thing really, as just last week the PM asked me to stand in the General Election. Afraid the Chief Whip has been briefed by the wrong ‘No 10 Sources’ this morning.”
A Downing Street source did not comment on whether any conversation had taken place between the Prime Minister and Ms Rudd. The former home secretary said she would leave the Commons on “perfectly good terms” with Mr Johnson and wanted him to succeed.
Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan also said she will not seek re-election. She has represented Loughborough for the Conservatives since 2010 and was previously education secretary.
Others to announce yesterday they are standing down included former de-facto deputy to Theresa May, Sir David Lidington, who blamed the “heavy cost” of politics on family life, and Tory grandee Sir Patrick McLoughlin.
Here is the full list of those who have said they will be standing down:
Conservative
David Lidington, Aylesbury
Bill Grant, Ayr, Carrick and Cummock
David Tredinnick, Bosworth
Keith Simpson, Broadland
Mark Field, Cities of London & Westminster
Sir Patrick McLoughlin, Derbyshire Dales
Claire Perry, Devizes
Hugo Swire, East Devon
Mims Davies, Eastleigh
Mark Prisk, Hertford and Stortford
Nicky Morgan, Loughborough
Caroline Spelman, Meriden
Sir Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex
Glyn Davies , Montgomeryshire
Richard Benyon, Newbury
Peter Heaton-Jones, North Devon
Alistair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
Jo Johnson, Orpington
Nick Hurd, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
Sir Alan Duncan, Rutland and Melton
Sir Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks
Seema Kennedy, South Ribble
Jeremy Lefroy, Stafford
Sarah Newton, Truro and Falmouth
Richard Harrington, Watford
Labour
Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
John Mann, Bassetlaw
Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham
Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
Jim Cunningham, Coventry South
Ann Clwyd, Cynon Valley
Stephen Pound, Ealing North
Teresa Pearce, Erith & Thamesmead
Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
Paul Farrelly, Newcastle-under-Lyme
Owen Smith, Pontypridd
Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse
Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
Helen Jones, Warrington North
Adrian Bailey, West Bromich West
Ian Lucas, Wrexham
Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
Independent
Guto Bebb, Aberconwy
John Bercow (Speaker), Buckingham
Joan Ryan, Enfield North
Nick Boles, Grantham and Stamford
Amber Rudd, Hastings and Rye
Dame Louise Ellman, Liverpool Riverside
Rory Stewart, Penrith & Border
Justine Greening, Putney
Kenneth Clarke, Rushcliffe
Sir Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
- Liberal Democrats:
Sir Norman Lamb, North Norfolk
Heidi Allen, South Cambridgeshire
Sir Vince Cable, Twickenham