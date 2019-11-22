General Election 2019: the latest odds for Scotland and Fife constituencies

Scotland goes to the polls next month for the UK’s third General Election in four years.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will be hopeful of consolidating and building on the 35 Westminster seats that they clinched at the 2017 General Election.

Scotland and the rest of the UK go to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

And bookies are backing them at 5/6 to win 48 or more of the 59 seats available on December 12.

In the battle for Number 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the UK’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'', is an outsider with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Fife odds

The SNP are backed by the bookies to claim three of Fife's four seats, with the Liberal Democrats backed to gain one.

The Liberal Democrats are backed at 4/7 to wrestle control of North East Fife from SNP who won the seat by 2 votes in 2017. The current holders are rated at 13/8 in front of the Conservatives who are backed at 9/1.

Odds suggest that Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath could also be a tight affair with the SNP backed at 1/3 ahead of Labour (11/4).

Dunfermline and West Fife and Glenrothes should both be comofortable holds for the SNP according to odds from Paddy Power. In Glenrothes they are 1/14 favourites ahead of 8/1 outsiders Labour, while in Dunfermline and West Fife they are backed at 1/7 again in front of Labour (5/1) and the Conservatives (12/1)