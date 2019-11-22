General Election 2019: the latest odds for Scotland and Edinburgh and the Lothians

Scotland goes to the polls next month for the UK’s third General Election in four years.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will be hopeful of consolidating and building on the 35 Westminster seats that they clinched at the 2017 General Election.

Scotland and the rest of the UK go to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

And bookies are backing them at 5/6 to win 48 or more of the 59 seats available on December 12.

In the battle for Number 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the UK’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'', is an outsider with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Edinburgh and the Lothians odds

The SNP are favourites to claim three of the capital city's seats.

In Edinburgh East they are backed at 1/14, while Labour (7/1) and the Conservatives (14/1) are second and third.

Nicola Sturgeon's party are 2/9 to claim Edinburgh North and Leith, while Conservatives are offered an outside chance at 9/2.

Joanna Cherry is backed at 1/5 to retain Edinburgh South West for the SNP, with the Conservatives and Labour ranked at 5/1 and 8/1 respectively.

Ian Murray is expected to retain his Edinburgh South seat with odds of 1/4, but the SNP are still in with a chance at 23/10.

Edinburgh West will be a target seat for the SNP, but they are ranked at 2/1 to steal the seat off the current Liberal Democrat incumbents who are rated at 1/4.

East Lothian is expected to be a tight affair - the seat is currently occupied by Labour's Martin Whitfield, but SNP are favourites to win at the 2019 election with odds of 4/5. Labour are second at 5/2 and the Conservatives are third at 11/4.

Out west Linlithgow and East Falkirk is expected to be a more comfortable affair for the SNP, who are rated at 1/9 to clinch the sea ahead of the Conservatives (7/1) and Labour (11/1)

Livingston is also a stronghold of the SNP, and they're rated at 1/16 to claim the seat, with Labour a distant second at 10/1.

Midlothian was narrowly won by Labour in 2017, but bookies fancy the SNP to claim the seat at 1/4. Current holders Labour are 10/3 to claim the seat, while the Conservative Party are 10/1.

Note: these odds were taken from paddypower.com and are accurate as of November 22, 2019.