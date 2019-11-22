General Election 2019: the latest odds for Scotland and Aberdeen consituencies

Scotland goes to the polls next month for the UK’s third General Election in four years.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP will be hopeful of consolidating and building on the 35 Westminster seats that they clinched at the 2017 General Election.

Scotland and the UK go to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

And bookies are backing them at 5/6 to win 48 or more of the 59 seats available on December 12.

In the battle for Number 10 Downing Street, Boris Johnson is fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the UK’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'', is an outsider with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire odds

Bookies are backing SNP to wrestle back control of Aberdeen South from the Conservative Party, with odds of 1/3 offered by Paddy Power for an SNP win compared to the 15/8 rated Tories.

The Nicola Sturgeon led party are also heavy favourites to retain control of Aberdeen North. They're backed at 1/10 ahead of 5/1 rated Labour and third favourites Brexit Party (50/1)

Banff and Buchan will be a crucial battleground next month and SNP are also fancied to remove the current Conservative incumbent. SNP candidate Paul Robertson is backed at 8/11 to win the seat, slightly ahead of the Conservative Party's David Duguid (Evens).

SNP and the Conservatives are both rated at Evens to win Gordon suggesting that competing candidates will be in for a nail biter in the early hours of December 13.

The Conservatives are 2/7 favourites to retain West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine ahead of SNP who are backed at 9/4.