General Election 2019: The big names to lose their seats on a dramatic night

Labour veteran Dennis Skinner, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, and DUP leader Nigel Dodds all lost their seats on a dramatic election night

Here are some of the biggest casualties of the 2019 General Election:



Jo Swinson - The Liberal Democrat leader's defeat was the biggest shock of the night, narrowly losing her Dunbartonshire East seat to the SNP's Amy Callaghan by 149 votes. Read more: Swinson loses her seat

Dennis Skinner - Veteran left winger Dennis Skinner, who had been set to become the father of the House, lost his seat of Bolsover, a former mining stronghold which had been Labour since its creation in 1950.

Chuka Umunna - In another significant sign of a bad night for the Lib Dems, the former Labour and Independent Group MP for Streatham lost his gamble in switching seats as he trailed the Tories in Cities of London & Westminster.



Zac Goldsmith - A 6% swing to the Liberal Democrats' Sarah Olney saw the Tory former London mayoral candidate lose his seat in Richmond Park.



Nigel Dodds - Having already lost the likelihood of being kingmakers again, the Democratic Unionist Party suffered another blow as their deputy leader, and leader in Westminster, was unseated in Belfast North by Sinn Fein's John Finucane.



Sam Gyimah - The ex-Tory minister, who defected to the Lib Dems because of his Brexit stance, was a distant third in Kensington - the seat changing hands from Labour to the Conservatives.



Anna Soubry - The former Tory, who left the party and became leader of The Independent Group for Change, was unable to command the majority she held when she stood as a Conservative in 2017 - finishing a distant third in Broxtowe on 4,668 votes.



Dominic Grieve - A former Tory minister, who had the whip removed by Boris Johnson for being a Brexit rebel in the Commons and stood as an Independent, could only place second to his former party in Beaconsfield, losing by 15,712 votes.



Caroline Flint - Her run of six election victories came to an end as the former Labour minister lost the Don Valley seat to the Tories, having been held by her party since 1922.



Luciana Berger - Having left Labour over the party leadership's handling of anti-Semitism, Ms Berger co-founded the Independent Group but later defected to the Liberal Democrats. A switch of seat from Liverpool Wavertree to Finchley & Golders Green failed to pay off, though, as she trailed the Tories in second.