General election 2019: SNP predicted to win 55 seats in exit poll landslide as Conservatives tipped for big majority

The SNP have been tipped to win a near-record 55 seats in the UK general election in an exit poll that indicates a startling triumph for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The result north of the Border comes as the Conservatives are tipped to win the party's biggest majority since the third poll win under former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The poll, which surveyed more than 20,000 people at 144 polling stations across the UK, indicates the Tories under Boris Johnson would win a majority of 86 seats.

The Tories are forecast to win 368 seats under the poll - 42 above the 326 needed for an absolute majority in the House of Commons.

Labour has meanwhile suffered a crippling blow, according to the poll, by dropping to 191 seats.

The result for Labour under leader Jeremy Corbyn would be the party's worst in modern times.

The poll also suggests the Liberal Demcrats under leader Jo Swinson would claim just 13 seats,

Plaid Cymru are forecast to win three seats and the Greens to retain one seat.

Mr Johnson's gamble on a snap election looks set to have paid off.

If borne out by the actual results, the Prime Minister will return to Number 10 on Friday with a considerable majority which will, in theory, enable him to drive through his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the European Union next month.

It would represent the largest majority for a Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

The result will be seen as a triumph for his tightly-controlled election campaign, which was largely gaffe-free until the final week.

It will, however, be a significant set-back for Mr Corbyn, who will have twice led his party to defeat at the polls.

Mr Johnson entered the election without a majority - having just 298 Tory MPs - after some quit the party and he withdrew the whip from others when they rebelled over Brexit.

Labour, who had 243 MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, is forecast to have lost 52 seats.

Polling expert Michael Thrasher said Mr Corbyn would go down as "one of the worst leaders in Labour's history".

Mr Thrasher, from the School of Sociology, Politics & Law at the University of Plymouth, told Sky News "the Conservatives have been heading for a clear majority all day long".

He said: "It really is a remarkable election victory for Boris Johnson, a majority of 86 seats.

"For Labour it really is an appalling election result and possibly its worst performance in any general election since the second world war.

"So Jeremy Corbyn, I'm afraid, will go down as one of the worst leaders in Labour's history."