General Election 2019: Scottish Labour 'set for worst election in 100 years'

Scottish Labour is on course for its worst election in a century, according to a major poll of voting intentions north of the Border.

The survey by YouGov shows Labour falling behind the Liberal Democrats in Scotland, securing just 12 per cent of the vote if an election was held tomorrow - less than half of the figure in 2017.

The SNP are on 42 per cent, up five points since the last election, and the Tories are on 22%, down seven points.

Support for Labour has fallen by 15%, while the Lib Dems are up six points on 13%. The Brexit Party are polling at six percent, and the Greens on four percent.

YouGov contacted 1,060 adults in Scotland between 23 and 25 October.

Regional analysis across the rest of the UK suggests Labour is facing a significant defeat on 12 December, falling behind the Conservatives in Yorkshire and the Humber and northwest England, regions where they topped the polls in 2017.

Labour has also fallen behind the Lib Dems in the East of England, Southeast England and Southwest England, according to YouGov’s figures.